Nephros – Consenus Indicates Potential 101.8% Upside

Nephros with ticker code (NEPH) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13 and has a mean target at 14.83. With the stocks previous close at 7.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 101.8%. The 50 day MA is 7.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.6. The market cap for the company is $71m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nephros.com

Nephros, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company’s ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

