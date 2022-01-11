Nephros – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.1% Upside

Nephros with ticker code (NEPH) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 9.75 with a mean TP of 12.92. Now with the previous closing price of 8.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 61.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.52 and the 200 day moving average is 7.12. The market cap for the company is $76m. Company Website: http://www.nephros.com

Nephros, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company’s ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.