Nephros – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nephros found using ticker (NEPH) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 9.75 with the average target price sitting at 12.92. Now with the previous closing price of 8.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 61.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.12. The company has a market cap of $76m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nephros.com

Nephros, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company’s ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

