Neovasc Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.1% Upside

Neovasc Inc. with ticker code (NVCN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.25 and 1.5 calculating the mean target price we have 1.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 62.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.51 and the 200 day moving average is 1.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $89m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neovasc.com

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.