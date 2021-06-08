Neovasc Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 116.1% Upside

Neovasc Inc. found using ticker (NVCN) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.25 and 1.5 and has a mean target at 1.88. Now with the previous closing price of 0.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 116.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.82 and the 200 day MA is 1.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $24m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.neovasc.com

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.