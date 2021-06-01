Neovasc Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 116.1% Upside

Neovasc Inc. found using ticker (NVCN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.25 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 1.88. Now with the previous closing price of 0.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 116.1%. The 50 day MA is 0.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.93. The company has a market cap of $24m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neovasc.com

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.