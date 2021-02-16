Twitter
Neovasc Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 116.1% Upside

Neovasc Inc. with ticker code (NVCN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.25 and 1.5 with a mean TP of 1.88. Now with the previous closing price of 0.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 116.1%. The 50 day MA is 0.82 while the 200 day moving average is 1.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $24m. Company Website: http://www.neovasc.com

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

