Neovasc Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -28.5% Downside

Neovasc Inc. with ticker code (NVCN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.25 and 1.5 with a mean TP of 1.88. With the stocks previous close at 2.63 this would imply there is a potential downside of -28.5%. The day 50 moving average is 1.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.94. The company has a market cap of $30m. Company Website: http://www.neovasc.com

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

