Neovasc Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -26.6% Downside

Neovasc Inc. with ticker code (NVCN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.25 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 1.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.56 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -26.6%. The day 50 moving average is 1.99 and the 200 day moving average is 2.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $27m. Find out more information at: http://www.neovasc.com

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn