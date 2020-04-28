Neovasc Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -25.7% Downside

Neovasc Inc. with ticker code (NVCN) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.25 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 1.88. Now with the previous closing price of 2.53 this indicates there is a potential downside of -25.7%. The 50 day MA is 1.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $27m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neovasc.com

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

