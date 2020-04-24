Neovasc Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -20.3% Downside

Neovasc Inc. found using ticker (NVCN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.25 and 1.5 with a mean TP of 1.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.36 this indicates there is a potential downside of -20.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.97 and the 200 day MA is 2.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $27m. Find out more information at: http://www.neovasc.com

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn