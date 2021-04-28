Neonode Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.9% Upside

Neonode Inc. found using ticker (NEON) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8 with a mean TP of 10. With the stocks previous close at 6.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 43.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.57 and the 200 day MA is 8.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $82m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neonode.com

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. The company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.