Neonode Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.9% Upside

Neonode Inc. found using ticker (NEON) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 10. Now with the previous closing price of 6.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.43. The company has a market cap of $82m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neonode.com

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. The company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.