Neonode Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.9% Upside

Neonode Inc. with ticker code (NEON) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 10. With the stocks previous close at 6.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 43.9%. The day 50 moving average is 7.57 and the 200 day MA is 8.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $82m. Find out more information at: http://www.neonode.com

The potential market cap would be $118m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. The company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.