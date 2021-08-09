Twitter
Neonode Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Neonode Inc. with ticker code (NEON) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 8 and has a mean target at 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.57 and the 200 day MA is 8.43. The market cap for the company is $82m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.neonode.com

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. The company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

