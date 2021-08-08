Neonode Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.9% Upside

Neonode Inc. found using ticker (NEON) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 8 and has a mean target at 10. Now with the previous closing price of 6.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.9%. The day 50 moving average is 7.57 and the 200 day MA is 8.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $82m. Find out more information at: http://www.neonode.com

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. The company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.