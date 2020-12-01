Neonode Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Neonode Inc. with ticker code (NEON) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 10. With the stocks previous close at 7.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The day 50 moving average is 8 and the 200 day MA is 8.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $88m. Find out more information at: http://www.neonode.com

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. The company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.