NeoGenomics – Consenus Indicates Potential 24.8% Upside

NeoGenomics with ticker code (NEO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 32.71. Now with the previous closing price of 26.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.92 and the 200 day MA is 26.58. The market cap for the company is $2,842m. Company Website: http://www.neogenomics.com

NeoGenomics, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company’s laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

