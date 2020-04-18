NeoGenomics – Consenus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

NeoGenomics found using ticker (NEO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 32.71. With the stocks previous close at 27.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The day 50 moving average is 26.79 and the 200 day moving average is 26.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,954m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neogenomics.com

NeoGenomics, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States, Switzerland, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; and flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations. The company also provides immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue sections, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; molecular testing services, including analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; and morphologic analysis services used by pathologist to analysis cells under the microscope for diagnosis purpose. In addition, it offers support to pharmaceutical firms in their drug development programs in various clinical trials and research; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. The company provides testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, researchers, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories. NeoGenomics is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

