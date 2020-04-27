NeoGenomics – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

NeoGenomics with ticker code (NEO) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 32.75. Now with the previous closing price of 28.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The 50 day MA is 26.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.22. The market cap for the company is $3,126m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neogenomics.com

NeoGenomics, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States, Switzerland, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; and flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations. The company also provides immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue sections, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; molecular testing services, including analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; and morphologic analysis services used by pathologist to analysis cells under the microscope for diagnosis purpose. In addition, it offers support to pharmaceutical firms in their drug development programs in various clinical trials and research; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. The company provides testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, researchers, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories. NeoGenomics is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

