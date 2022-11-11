Twitter Linkedin Facebook

NeoGenomics – Consensus Indicates Potential 89.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

NeoGenomics with ticker code (NEO) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 16.56. Now with the previous closing price of 8.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 89.5%. The day 50 moving average is 8.57 and the 200 day MA is 11.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,273m. Find out more information at: https://www.neogenomics.com

The potential market cap would be $2,412m based on the market concensus.

NeoGenomics operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers. It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains. The company also provides molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; morphologic analysis, which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. It has a strategic alliance agreement and laboratory services agreement with Inivata Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

