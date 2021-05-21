NeoGenomics – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.4% Upside

NeoGenomics found using ticker (NEO) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 46 with the average target price sitting at 60. With the stocks previous close at 37.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 58.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.14. The market cap for the company is $4,556m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.neogenomics.com

NeoGenomics operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains. The company also provides molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; morphologic analysis, which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. It has a strategic alliance agreement and laboratory services agreement with Inivata Limited; and has collaboration with Elevation Oncology to expand genomic testing for NRG1 fusions across solid tumors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.