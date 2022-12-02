NeoGenomics – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.7% Upside

NeoGenomics found using ticker (NEO) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 16.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 43.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.67 and the 200 day moving average is 10.84. The market cap for the company is $1,411m. Company Website: https://www.neogenomics.com

The potential market cap would be $2,027m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

NeoGenomics operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers. It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains. The company also provides molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; morphologic analysis, which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. It has a strategic alliance agreement and laboratory services agreement with Inivata Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.