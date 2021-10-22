NeoGenomics – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

NeoGenomics found using ticker (NEO) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 50 and has a mean target at 56.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.0%. The 50 day MA is 46.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.1. The company has a market cap of $5,510m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neogenomics.com

NeoGenomics operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains. The company also provides molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; morphologic analysis, which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. It has a strategic alliance agreement and laboratory services agreement with Inivata Limited; and has collaboration with Elevation Oncology to expand genomic testing for NRG1 fusions across solid tumors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.