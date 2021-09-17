Twitter
NeoGenomics – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

NeoGenomics with ticker code (NEO) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 56.8. With the stocks previous close at 47.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.4%. The day 50 moving average is 46.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,826m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neogenomics.com

NeoGenomics operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains. The company also provides molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; morphologic analysis, which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. It has a strategic alliance agreement and laboratory services agreement with Inivata Limited; and has collaboration with Elevation Oncology to expand genomic testing for NRG1 fusions across solid tumors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

