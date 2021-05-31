NeoGenomics – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.3% Downside

NeoGenomics found using ticker (NEO) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 40.5 calculating the mean target price we have 47.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.05 this would imply there is a potential downside of -11.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.66 and the 200 day moving average is 39.02. The market cap for the company is $6,270m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neogenomics.com

NeoGenomics operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company’s laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides morphologic analysis which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics has a strategic collaboration with Inivata Limited for the commercialization of its InVisionFirst-Lung liquid biopsy test in the United States. NeoGenomics was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.