Nemaura Medical Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 556.6% Upside

Nemaura Medical Inc. with ticker code (NMRD) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32.5 and 32.5 calculating the mean target price we have 32.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 556.6%. The 50 day MA is 6.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $110m. Find out more information at: http://nemauramedical.com

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

