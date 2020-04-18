Nemaura Medical Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 521.4% Upside

Nemaura Medical Inc. with ticker code (NMRD) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32.5 and 32.5 with the average target price sitting at 32.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 521.4%. The 50 day MA is 6.12 and the 200 day MA is 5.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $109m. Find out more information at: http://nemauramedical.com

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

