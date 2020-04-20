Nemaura Medical Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 520.2% Upside

Nemaura Medical Inc. with ticker code (NMRD) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32.5 and 32.5 with a mean TP of 32.5. With the stocks previous close at 5.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 520.2%. The day 50 moving average is 6.1 while the 200 day moving average is 5.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $107m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://nemauramedical.com

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

