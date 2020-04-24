Nemaura Medical Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 507.5% Upside

Nemaura Medical Inc. with ticker code (NMRD) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32.5 and 32.5 with a mean TP of 32.5. With the stocks previous close at 5.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 507.5%. The day 50 moving average is 5.93 while the 200 day moving average is 5.32. The company has a market cap of $114m. Company Website: http://nemauramedical.com

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

