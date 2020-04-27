Nemaura Medical Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 496.3% Upside

Nemaura Medical Inc. with ticker code (NMRD) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32.5 and 32.5 with a mean TP of 32.5. Now with the previous closing price of 5.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 496.3%. The day 50 moving average is 5.79 and the 200 day moving average is 5.29. The company has a market cap of $117m. Company Website: http://nemauramedical.com

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

