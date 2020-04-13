Nemaura Medical Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 443.5% Upside

Nemaura Medical Inc. found using ticker (NMRD) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32.5 and 32.5 with a mean TP of 32.5. Now with the previous closing price of 5.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 443.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.46. The company has a market cap of $99m. Find out more information at: http://nemauramedical.com

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

