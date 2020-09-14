Nelnet – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.1% Downside

Nelnet found using ticker (NNI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 50. With the stocks previous close at 63.4 this would indicate that there is a downside of -21.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 63.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,465m. Company Website: http://www.nelnet.com

Nelnet engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company’s Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients. This segment also provides student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels. The Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment offers financial management services; assistance with financial needs assessment; school information system software that automates administrative processes; professional development and educational instruction services; and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. It also offers technology and payments services, including electronic transfer and credit card processing, reporting, billing and invoicing, mobile and virtual terminal solutions, and specialized integrations to business software; and mobile first technology focused on increasing engagement, online giving, and communication for church and not-for-profit customers. Its Communications segment fiber optic service to homes and businesses for internet, television, and telephone services. Its data services include high-speed internet access; telephone services comprise local and long distance telephone service, hostedPBX services, and other services. Its Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

