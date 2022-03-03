Negative news for Coca Cola, Melrose and PageGroup. 3rd March 22

COCA COLA HBC (LON:CCH); Stopped production Kyiv plant on 24/02. Generate 20% of volumes from Russia and Ukraine. No longer prudent to give guidance.

Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. The Company produces, sells and distributes beverage brands. The Company markets Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta and Sprite, as well as water, juice and energy drinks.

MELROSE (LON:MRO) Full year revenues miss at £6.88b (market est £7.46b), adj op prof small ahead £375m (mkt est £361.5m). Net debt -67% YoY and divi raised 20% to 1p. Outlook is confident whilst acknowledging potential for time lag on inflation pressures for Full year 2022.

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company focused on acquiring manufacturing businesses. Its segments include Aerospace, a multi-technology supplier of both civil and defense air frame and engine structures; Automotive, which designs, develops, manufactures and integrates a range of driveline technologies, including electric vehicle components; Powder Metallurgy, which provides precision powder metal parts for the automotive and industrial sectors, as well as the production of powder metal, and Other Industrial, includes Nortek Control and Ergotron. Its Nortek Control is a developer and manufacturer of security, home automation, access control, health and artificial intelligence technologies for the residential and commercial markets, principally in North America. Its Ergotron is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of ergonomic products for use in a range of working, learning and healthcare environments.

PAGEGROUP (LON:PAGE) Full year revenues miss at £1.64bn (£1.7bn market est) though gross profit inline at £877m and is a record year for group. Final dividend of 10.3p. The outlook lacks clarity.

Page Industries Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading garments. The Company offers knitted garments. The Company offers a range of products for men, women and children. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of Jockey products. It holds the license of SPEEDO, an international brand for swimwear. The Company’s Jockey brand products are sold through exclusive brand outlets (EBO), large format stores (LFS), multi-brand outlets (MBO), traditional hosiery stores and multi-purpose stores spread across India. It also sells its products online. It has approximately 930 EBOs which includes 46 Jockey Woman EBOs catering to its women customers. It has six operational EBOs outside India, four in UAE and two in Sri Lanka. The Speedo brand is available in 1,300 stores, 34 EBOs and 15 large format stores spread across 230 and more cities. It operates its own online store www.jockeyindia.com.

Commentary has been provided by Guardian Stockbrokers