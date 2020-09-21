Neenah – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

Neenah with ticker code (NP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 53.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.91 and the 200 day moving average is 46.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $692m. Visit the company website at: http://www.neenah.com

Neenah produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries. It also provides digital image transfer media; label and tag products for digital printing; latex saturated and coated, premask, medical packaging, digital transfer, publishing, security, clean room and durable printing, and release papers; and furniture backers. The company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment provides writing, text, cover, and specialty papers; and envelopes used in commercial printing services, corporate identity packages, and advertising collaterals. It also provides packaging products for retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; bright papers for direct mails, advertising inserts, scrapbooks, and marketing collaterals; business papers for professionals and small businesses; translucent and art papers; and papers for optical scanning and other specialized applications. The company markets its products under the JET-PRO SofStretch, KIMDURA, PREVAIL, NEENAH, GESSNER, CLASSIC, CLASSIC CREST, ENVIRONMENT, ROYAL SUNDANCE, SOUTHWORTH, TOUCHE, SO…SILK, PLIKE, STARDREAM, CONVERD, ESTATE LABEL, KIVAR, SKIVERTEX, ASTROBRIGHTS, and NEENAH IMAGEMAX brand names through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, and specialty businesses; and direct to end users. The company was formerly known as Neenah Paper and changed its name to Neenah in January 2018. Neenah was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

