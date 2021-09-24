Neenah – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.1% Upside

Neenah found using ticker (NP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 64.5. With the stocks previous close at 45.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.1%. The 50 day MA is 48.52 and the 200 day MA is 51.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $773m. Find out more information at: http://www.neenah.com

Neenah, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries. It also provides digital transfer media; label and tag products for digital printing; latex saturated and coated, premask, medical packaging, digital transfer, publishing, security, clean room and durable printing, and release papers; and furniture backers. The company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment provides writing, text, cover, and specialty papers; and envelopes used in commercial printing services, corporate identity packages, and advertising collaterals. It also provides packaging products for retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; bright papers for direct mails, advertising inserts, scrapbooks, and marketing collaterals; business papers for professionals and small businesses; translucent and art papers; and papers for optical scanning and other specialized applications. The company markets its products under the JET-PRO SofStretch, KIMDURA, PREVAIL, NEENAH, GESSNER, CLASSIC, CLASSIC CREST, ENVIRONMENT, ROYAL SUNDANCE, SOUTHWORTH, TOUCHE, SO…SILK, PLIKE, STARDREAM, CONVERD, ESTATE LABEL, SKIVERTEX, KIVAR, ASTROBRIGHTS, and NEENAH IMAGEMAX brand names through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, and specialty businesses, as well as direct to end users. The company was formerly known as Neenah Paper and changed its name to Neenah in January 2018. Neenah was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.