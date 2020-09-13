NCR Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.7% Upside

NCR Corporation with ticker code (NCR) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 25.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.7%. The day 50 moving average is 20.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.96. The company has a market cap of $2,623m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ncr.com

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware. The Retail segment provides solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals, self-service kiosks, which consists self-checkout (SCO), and payment processing solutions, as well as bar-code scanners. The Hospitality segment offers solutions for hospitality industry, including payment processing solutions for quick-service and table-service restaurants, convenience and fuel retailers, and other businesses; back-office inventory and store, and restaurant management applications, such as cloud-based loss prevention video technology and services. This segment also provides hospitality-oriented hardware products, which include POS terminals, SCO, and order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, and printers and peripherals. The other segment offers maintenance, managed, and professional services using solutions comprises remote management and monitoring services for telecommunications and technology industry. NCR Corporation has partnership with Powertranz to enable integrated POS payments across Caribbean. NCR Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

