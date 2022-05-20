NCR Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

NCR Corporation found using ticker (NCR) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 43. With the stocks previous close at 32.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.8%. The day 50 moving average is 37.62 and the 200 day moving average is 40.07. The company has a market cap of $4,517m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ncr.com

The potential market cap would be $5,908m based on the market concensus.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers. It also provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, the company offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, it provides technology solutions to customers in the hospitality industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. The company also offers cloud-based software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and hospitality-oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. Additionally, NCR Corporation provides managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients, as well as professional, field, and remote services for network technologies. The company also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. NCR Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.