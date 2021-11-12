NCR Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

NCR Corporation found using ticker (NCR) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 50 and has a mean target at 52.71. With the stocks previous close at 43.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.1%. The day 50 moving average is 41.7 while the 200 day moving average is 43.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,757m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ncr.com

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers. This segment also provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. The Retail segment provides solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals, payment processing solutions, and bar-code scanners, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). The Hospitality segment offers technology solutions to customers in the hospitality industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. This segment provides cloud-based software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, and consumer engagement; and hospitality-oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals. The Telecommunications and Technology segment offers maintenance, managed, and professional services using solutions comprises remote management and monitoring services for telecommunications and technology industry. The company also provides solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. NCR Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.