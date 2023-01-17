Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

NCC Group PLC 13.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

NCC Group PLC with ticker (LON:NCC) now has a potential upside of 13.8% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 240 GBX for the company, which when compared to the NCC Group PLC share price of 207 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 13.8%. Trading has ranged between 163 (52 week low) and 245 (52 week high) with an average of 415,776 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £608,432,565.

NCC Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The principal activity of the Company is engaged in the provision of independent advice and services to customers. The Company operates through two divisions: the Assurance division, and Software Escrow and Verification division. The Assurance division operates as one global business, with local delivery. The Software Escrow and Verification division provides on-premises and cloud technology continuity solutions. The Company assesses, develops and manages cyber threats across its connected society. The Company advises global technology, manufacturers, financial institutions, critical national infrastructure providers, retailers and governments to keep businesses, software and personal data safe. It works across both private and public sectors, including supporting governments. It has its market presence in North America, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe and a footprint in the Asia Pacific.



