NavSight Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.8% Upside

NavSight Holdings found using ticker (NSH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 14.29. Now with the previous closing price of 9.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.8%. The 50 day MA is 9.9 and the 200 day MA is 10.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $286m. Company Website: http://navsight.com

NavSight Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.