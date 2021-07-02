NavSight Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.2% Upside

NavSight Holdings with ticker code (NSH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 14.29. With the stocks previous close at 9.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 43.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $287m. Visit the company website at: http://navsight.com

NavSight Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.