NavSight Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.3% Upside

NavSight Holdings with ticker code (NSH) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 14.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10. The market capitalisation for the company is $299m. Visit the company website at: http://navsight.com

NavSight Holdings intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.