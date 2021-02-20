NavSight Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.8% Upside

NavSight Holdings with ticker code (NSH) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 14.29. With the stocks previous close at 10.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.37 and the 200 day moving average is 10.09. The market cap for the company is $302m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://navsight.com

NavSight Holdings intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.