Navios Maritime Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.0% Upside

Navios Maritime Partners LP found using ticker (NMM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 10. With the stocks previous close at 6.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 59.0%. The day 50 moving average is 6.18 and the 200 day MA is 7.09. The market cap for the company is $68m. Company Website: http://www.navios-mlp.com

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of February 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 48 vessels with a carrying capacity of 4.9 million dwt, including 48,061 twenty-foot equivalent units. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

