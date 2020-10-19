Navios Maritime Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.4% Upside

Navios Maritime Partners LP with ticker code (NMM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 10. With the stocks previous close at 6.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.06. The company has a market cap of $69m. Find out more information at: http://www.navios-mlp.com

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of February 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 48 vessels with a carrying capacity of 4.9 million dwt, including 48,061 twenty-foot equivalent units. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

