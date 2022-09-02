Navios Maritime Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.0% Upside

Navios Maritime Partners LP found using ticker (NMM) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 43.67. Now with the previous closing price of 26.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 67.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.53 and the 200 day MA is 28.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $782m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.navios-mlp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,306m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. It operates a fleet of 26 Panamax vessels, 24 Capesize vessels, four Ultra-Handymax vessels, 47 containerships, and 45 tankers. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.