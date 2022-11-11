Navios Maritime Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.2% Upside

Navios Maritime Partners LP with ticker code (NMM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 36 with a mean TP of 43.67. With the stocks previous close at 26.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 62.2%. The day 50 moving average is 25.69 while the 200 day moving average is 28.24. The company has a market cap of $798m. Find out more information at: https://www.navios-mlp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,294m based on the market concensus.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. It operates a fleet of 26 Panamax vessels, 24 Capesize vessels, four Ultra-Handymax vessels, 47 containerships, and 45 tankers. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.