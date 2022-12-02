Navios Maritime Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.6% Upside

Navios Maritime Partners LP with ticker code (NMM) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 28 and has a mean target at 40.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 59.6%. The 50 day MA is 25.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.97. The market cap for the company is $760m. Find out more information at: https://www.navios-mlp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,213m based on the market concensus.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. It operates a fleet of 26 Panamax vessels, 24 Capesize vessels, four Ultra-Handymax vessels, 47 containerships, and 45 tankers. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.