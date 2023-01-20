Navios Maritime Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.2% Upside

Navios Maritime Partners LP found using ticker (NMM) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 28 with a mean TP of 40.75. Now with the previous closing price of 25.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 58.2%. The 50 day MA is 25.47 and the 200 day moving average is 26.68. The market cap for the company is $777m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.navios-mlp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,230m based on the market concensus.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. It operates a fleet of 26 Panamax vessels, 24 Capesize vessels, four Ultra-Handymax vessels, 47 containerships, and 45 tankers. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.